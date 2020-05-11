Parish Court outstation in Annotto Bay closed

The Annotto Bay Outstation in the St Mary Parish Court will be closed to the public for the duration of the quarantine in the parish.

A 14-day quarantine was imposed in the parish last week Thursday by the government.

As a result of the closure, all matters which were previously scheduled for this outstation will be given new dates, after the quarantine period, and affected persons informed of these dates.

The court is expected to reopen when the quarantine is lifted.

During the period of the quarantine, the following will also apply:

* Suspension of bail reporting conditions - Persons who are on bail, who have reporting conditions in the affected areas will see those conditions suspended and bail extended to their new court date.

* Emergency matters will continue to be heard at the main courthouse in Port Maria.

Court users are encouraged to call the Judiciary’s Emergency COVID-19 call centre for information relating to their matters at 876-926-3750, 876- 613-8800 and 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269.

You may also visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.