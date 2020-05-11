Section of Constant Spring Road to be repaved

Works are to begin tonight to repave a section of Constant Spring Road, between the Sandy Gully Bridge and Central Avenue, including the West Kings House intersection.

The activities, which involve the removal of the existing layers of asphalt and subsequently pavement works, will be carried out during the evenings over the next three days, starting at 7 o’clock each day.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says, the works were planned to coincide with the nightly curfew hours so as to avoid any undue disruption of traffic movement.

He explains that tonight (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be used to complete milling of the roadway and the application of the first layer of Asphalt.

The team will return to the roadway at the weekend – Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17 to complete the repaving with the final layer of asphalt.

The weekend’s activities will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This weekend’s works will result in the rerouting of traffic along sections of West Kings House Road, Eastwood Park Road and the Sandy Gully Bridge.

All motorists, using areas of the thoroughfare where work is being done will, from time to time be redirected onto a single carriageway.

The necessary warning and directional signs will be posted along the work area and flag persons will be on site to direct motorists appropriately.

