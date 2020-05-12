Black Hill main road in Portland to be closed

The Black Hill main road in Portland will be closed.

The closure, which will start tomorrow, May 13 at 6:00 p.m., is to facilitate the laying of a HDPE pipe culvert across the roadway as part of a rehabilitation and drainage improvement project that has been ongoing since mid-April.

The roadway is scheduled to be reopened at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the works that will be undertaken are a continuation of similar drainage improvement works that were done on Monday, May 11.

He says the closures were planned to coincide with the nightly curfew hours so as to avoid any undue disruption to traffic, however, in light of new curfew times motorists will experience delays after 6:00 p.m.

Operators of large vehicles should not attempt to use the roadway during the period of closure.

Shaw says the project consists of the construction of a retaining wall, the extension of an existing culvert, construction of catch basins and the excavation and rehabilitation of a section of roadway that had failed.

The project which is scheduled to continue until mid-June is being done at a cost of $17 million.

During the period of closure, large vehicles should detour through Hope Bay, Ring, Schoolhouse Corner and Chepstowe. Emergency vehicles will be allowed access.

Motorists are further advised to exercise caution while traversing the roadway and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

