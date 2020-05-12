Court to live stream Manchester fraud trial verdict Friday

Parish judge Ann Marie Grainger will on Friday hand down her ruling in the high-profile Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial.

The hearing will be live streamed at 10 a.m.

Listen live stream here: www.supremecourt.gov.jm, www.parishcourt.gov.jm or www.cad.gov.jm.

Former superintendent of roads and works Sanja Elliot, has been accused of being the mastermind behind a $400 million fraud scheme.

Former acting secretary manager and director of finance David Harris, temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts, and bank teller Radcliffe McLean, were also on trial as well as Elliot’s wife, Tasha-Gaye Goulbourne Elliott, his mother Mrytle Elliott, and his former employee Dwayne Sibbles.

Elliot’s father Edwardo was on trial but was freed in January following a no-case submission.

The Court Services Division said the judiciary made the decision to live stream the judgment because of the public interest in the matter.

It will also concides with restrictions on public gatherings as part of the coronavirus containment measures.

It is alleged that between January 1, 2014 and June 24, 2016, McLean conspired with Elliott and Sibbles to process fraudulent cheques drawn on the accounts of the municipal corporation.

Initially, investigators reported that they had uncovered just over $95 million fraudulently taken but the figure later ballooned to $400 million.

Between 2016 and 2017, Elliott, Sibbles, Roberts, and Harris were arrested and charged after investigations unearthed the grand conspiracy and fraud at the local government authority.

The other accused were subsequently arrested and later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.