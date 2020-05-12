Four arrested in connection with St Catherine firearm seizure

Four men were arrested on reasonable suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation on Nugent Street, St Catherine on Monday.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:00 p.m., a joint police-military team conducted an operation in the area where a premises was searched.

According to the police, a SR40 Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven .40 rounds was found in a dresser drawer inside the house.

The identities of the men taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

