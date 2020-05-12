JDF probing Bray Street shooting

An internal investigation is being conducted by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) into the shooting of two persons, one fatally, allegedly by a soldier on Bray Street in Kingston.

There has been outcry in the community following the incident on Saturday.

It is reported that around 7:45 p.m., 24-year-old Jevaughn 'Tall Man' Duhaney was fatally shot on his veranda allegedly by a soldier while he eating.

Antoinette Montague, 28, his friend and neighbour, narrowly escaped the same fate - she was shot and injured in the arm while standing beside him.

In addition to conducting the internal investigation, the JDF says it is cooperating with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which have commenced investigations into the incident.

The JDF is encouraging persons who may have information concerning the incident to contact INDECOM, the JCF or its tip line 876-837-8888.

