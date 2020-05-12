Mustard Seed Communities gets donation valued at US$2,150

The Korean International Corporation (KOICA) Alumni Association of Jamaica today donated food items and toiletries valued at US$2,150 to charity Mustard Seed Communities.

Mustard Seed has over 600 children under its care.

The handing over ceremony was held at the offices of Sampars Wholesalers Limited in St Andrew.

Darcy Tulloch, executive director of Mustard Seed Communities, hailed the assistance as vital.

“A big thank you to KOICA and to the Korean Government, which have decided to help in this fashion; it is highly appreciated,” she said.

“We hope that this partnership with Sampars will continue,” Tulloch added.

Baejin Lim, Charge d’ Affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, said the donation is in response to needs at Mustard Seed.

The KOICA, which has set aside a total of US$3,500 to support Mustard Seed, noted that other items will be provided at a later date.

“We are all called to be our brother’s keeper and today’s gesture is a direct response to answering that call during this challenging time.

“I want to congratulate the KOICA Alumni Association of Jamaica on this wonderful gesture and I am assuring all members and our Jamaican friends that my Government will continue to support meaningful initiatives such as this,” said Lim.

Meanwhile, Sampars Commercial Manager Craig Robinson thanked KOICA for the move.

“We are privileged to be part of this and hopefully more to come,” said Robinson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.