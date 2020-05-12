National partners with FFP to build 10 homes for indigent

The National Baking Company Foundation has partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica (FFP) to provide 10 houses to help indigent families better adhere to sanitation and other guidelines issued by health authorities to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus locally.

The donation will assist a number of vulnerable Jamaicans who have either been homeless, displaced or living in cramped quarters, making it hard to practise social distancing or even stay at home.

The 10 units will be equipped with bathrooms and water tanks – necessities for good hygiene and sanitation to help combat the virus and relieve other day-to-day stresses the occupants may face.

“The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the challenges faced by indigent families, so it was a no-brainer for National to give a helping hand, making it easier for hard-pressed families to quarantine at this time,” National Baking Company Marketing Manager Ellisse Campbell said. “Also, we understand that a home is where many persons turn to find solace during challenging times, such as the one we are facing, so we hope that the families can now quarantine comfortably.”

Food For The Poor’s Housing Relief Fund, which is beefed up with proceeds from its annual 5K run/walk, is missing out on that boost this year with the cancellation of the event due to the pandemic. So the assistance from National Baking Company Foundation was quite gladly received.

“… Food For The Poor’s life-changing and far-reaching impact cannot be accomplished without all our donors,” said FFP’s Development and Marketing Manager Marsha Burrell-Rose. “National has certainly contributed significantly to our mandate, especially during this outbreak, when aid is needed now more than ever.”