Gas prices up $0.25, diesel up $0.25

Gas prices are to go up by $0.25 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $117.16 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $120.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $0.25 to sell for $109.65 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $0.25 to sell for $92.13 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will go up by $2.97 per litre to sell for $41.34 while butane will move up by $3.06 to sell for $46 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

