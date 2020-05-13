Gov’t identifies more cold storage facilities for excess agricultural items

As part of its programme to redistribute excess produce from local farmers, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries continues to engage the private sector to identify buyers and distributors with cold storage facilities islandwide.

The initiative by the Ministry, which seeks to find new markets for the excess fruits and vegetables and other agricultural items from farmers impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), brought the team to agriculture and food processing facility, Lydford Logistics in St Ann.

Minister of State in the Ministry, Floyd Green, said “We made the call for our private sector partners to help us offload the excess items so that our farmers can continue producing. I am pleased with the willingness of manufacturers and distributors who have the appropriate facilities to aid in the storage and movement of produce to markets.”

Green noted that the programme, with the help of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), has succeeded so far in moving over 1, 100,000 pounds of produce, impacting over 1,000 farmers across 10 parishes.

Directors of Lydford Logistics, Richard Lake and Lisa Hanna, gave the Ministry’s team a tour of the facilities on Tuesday.

Green explored the possibility of also utilising the space for storage of excess pork being experienced now by local pig farmers, which was met with a commitment from Lydford to assist in that regard.

The Ministry continues to connect with farmers with excess fresh produce and other agricultural and assist in finding new markets for them and purchasing and distribution.

