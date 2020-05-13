Kiwanis Club of Alexandria-Charlton joins COVID fight

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria-Charlton in St Ann has joined several other organisations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of their COVID Care project on Sunday.

The advent of the coronavirus has brought about a sense of responsibility and a sense of caring among Jamaicans, with several individuals, clubs, business places and other organisations coming forward to help the needy during the lockdown instituted to stem the spread of the disease.

Club president Shanoyia Graham explained that the club has always had helping others as an important part of its mandate.

“The Kiwanis Club of Charlton-Alexandria, through its 21 years of existence, though small in number, has made ‘giving back’ its priority,” she told The Gleaner.

“In spite of the many challenges faced, we have endured. We pay our way forward by doing projects such as this, impacting the lives of those in need, especially our children.”

On the day, several club members got busy handing out dozens of care packages with basic food and household items to needy families, elderly and physically challenged individuals, across several communities in southwest St Ann.

“We journeyed to the hills of Alexandria, up to Linton Park, Glasgow, Bristol, Armadale, Highbury Road, Green Hill, over to Water Valley and other surrounding areas of this side of St Ann to donate the care packages,” Graham told The Gleaner.

The project launch was made possible with the help of several entities, a move which Graham praised.

“I have to say special thanks to our sponsors, Massy Gas Products, Frost Graphics, Sunshine Abrasives, Rev Karen Kirlew, and the members of the club for both contributing and participating.”

Graham is encouraging others to join the club in its efforts to make St Ann and the world a better place.