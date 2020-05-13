KSAMC working with private elderly homes to keep residents safe

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness are collaborating with privately-operated golden age homes to conduct testing and establish protocols as measures to protect the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was noted by Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, while addressing a meeting of the corporation at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

He said the dialogue has already commenced and is ongoing with the relevant stakeholders.

“So, the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Wellness is taking place now in terms of organising for the testing of personnel within those homes, and the discussions are ongoing in terms of the protocols that should be observed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Williams pointed out that measures were implemented in golden age homes and infirmaries operated by the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those include comprehensive sanitation of infirmaries and restriction of visitors, among others.

Additionally, he said the municipality continues to review measures implemented to stem the spread of the virus as well as to collaborate with other agencies and ministries, “to ensure that we are on top of what is occurring”.

Turning to the matter of preparedness for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Williams informed that the municipality is reviewing strategies with the aim of boosting its response mechanism.

“We are treating with the issue of the hurricane season. We have not forgotten that there is a hurricane season, and all measures will be put in place so that we are ready and prepared in the event of a hurricane striking the island or the Municipality,” he said.

- JIS News

