Manchester man charged in relation to service station robbery

Twenty-nine-year-old Piankhy Warsop, has been charged in connection with Monday’s robbery at a service station in Manchester.

Warsop, unemployed of Sommerset Road, Mandeville, Manchester, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 10:10 p.m., Warsop and two men aboard a motor vehicle drove up to a minimart at a service station in Christiana in the parish and robbed the workers of cash amounting to $1,130,000.

He was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

