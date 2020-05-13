Three men charged with Kingston double murder

The Kingston West Police have charged three men in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Romario Raymond, otherwise called ‘Dada’, and 21-year-old Clifton Grant, otherwise called ‘Little Man’, both of Torrington Park, Kingston 5.

Charged with two counts of murder, arson, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition are Omar Brown, 34, otherwise called ‘Warlord’, Richard Reid, 35, otherwise called ‘Grinch’ and ‘Richie’. and 36-year-old Malick Saunders.

The police report that about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, April 17, a team was called to the area after residents heard explosions.

On their arrival, a house was seen ablaze.

Members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade were summoned and the fire was extinguished.

The bodies of Raymond and Grant were later found in the house.

The scene was processed and they were removed to the morgue.

The accused men were subsequently arrested and later charged after they were positively identified on an identification parade.

Their court dates are being finalised.

