Tourism Minister says workers' safety must be guaranteed when sector reopens

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the safety of industry workers and other Jamaicans must be guaranteed when the sector resumes operations.

Admitting that hoteliers were eager for the reopening of Jamaica's borders, Bartlett said there would be a phased approach for the resumption of tourism.

He said, already, his ministry has developed a tourism recovery strategy and the protocols for the industry must be robust and able to stand local and international scrutiny.

According to Bartlett, there have been several meetings with stakeholders from the Tourism Product Development Company, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association and the Medical Association of Jamaica.

Currently, tourism workers are being trained to manage the new order because of COVID-19, which has decimated the industry, eroding 170,000 jobs directly and 100,000 indirectly.

