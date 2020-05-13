Women’s centre encourages adolescent mothers to register

Adolescent mothers wishing to register in programmes implemented by the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) can do so via the organisation’s website.

Interested persons may visit womenscentreja.com.

Registration can also be done by calling the mobile numbers of the 18 locations across the island.

They are:

Denbigh - 876-810-2576

Junction - 876-810-5985

Kingston - 876-810-6348

Mandeville - 876-810-4402

Montego Bay - 876-810-3971

Morant Bay- 876-810-5676

Port Antonio - 876-810-3723

Savanna-la-Mar - 876-810-4519

Spanish Town - 876-810-4539

St Ann’s Bay- 876-810-3374

Persons can also call the mobile numbers of the administration office, Trafalgar Road in St Andrew 876-517-1148 or 876-517-1152.

Executive Director of the WCJF, Dr Zoe Simpson, told JIS News that after the adolescent mothers have registered, representatives of the WCJF would contact the girls and their parents to offer counselling, which includes a range of topical issues, such as self-esteem, sexual and reproductive health and personal development.

“We want to know what is happening to them and to ensure that they are getting the antenatal care,” she said.

The centres have been temporarily closed, in keeping with measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The foundation, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is mandated to assist girls 17 years old and under, who have dropped out of school due to a pregnancy.

The centre implements the Government’s programme for adolescent mothers, under which pregnant teenagers are allowed to continue their education while receiving the necessary support to look after their children, including day-care services.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.