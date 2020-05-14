33 per cent of BPO staff working remotely

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says 33 per cent of employees in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector are now working from home.

“They have moved operations to work at home, which is a new model that is emerging that some BPOs are finding to be particularly cost-effective and efficient,” he said in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“What they are saying to us is that we may need to consider new regulations to cover that emerging new way of operating,” he added.

Holness told the House that inspection of BPO facilities continues and that more than 40 entities have been approved to operate.

“Others are at varying degrees of compliance and they are working to meet compliance,” he said.

The islandwide inspection of BPOs is among several measures being undertaken by the Government to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) following last month’s outbreak at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

The inspection process is being spearheaded by the newly established BPO task force, which has also implemented measures, including new inspection and audit protocols, a self-inspection checklist that has been signed off by all agencies and departments, the submission of daily reports by all BPO operators to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and installation of closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) at all BPO facilities.

Meanwhile, Holness said that while the BPO market is very competitive, Jamaica has managed to do very well.

“In less than a decade, we have grown the business significantly to have approximately 40,000 persons working in the industry. We cannot allow the industry to suffer, but the industry will have to adjust and the Government is working… to ensure that it is able to adjust very quickly to the new work normal that has to emerge,” he noted.

