Businesswoman shot in St Thomas

A St Thomas businesswoman remains hospitalised after being shot at her house in Duhaney Pen this morning.

The police report that about 8:20, a man, who was wearing a mask, entered her yard and asked for her husband.

The businesswoman, who was standing behind a door to her premises, reportedly asked the man why he wanted to speak with her husband.

He reportedly stated that he was there on behalf of someone else.

The businesswoman then reportedly indicated that her husband was not home.

A further verbal exchange ensued and the man then reportedly pulled a gun and opened fire hitting the businesswoman in her lower body and shoulder.

She was subsequently rushed to hospital where she is being treated.

The police say they recovered four spent shells and bullet fragments at the scene as well as noticed five bullet holes in the front door of the businesswoman’s house.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.