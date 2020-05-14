Completely unacceptable... PM says sorry for poor quarantine conditions

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said sorry to returning Jamaicans for the poor conditions under which they have been accommodated under controlled re-entry programme.

According to Holness, the issues encountered are completely unacceptable and the Government will do everything it can to completely rectify the situation.

The Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and the State Minister of National Security today visited the Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann, which has generated the most complaints.

Last week, the first group of returning Jamaicans complained that on arrival at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, they were hungry, denied the use of restrooms, and had to wait hours for processing.

Since then, there have been mounting complaints from Alorica call centre workers in quarantine at the hotel.

Another batch of Jamaicans who returned yesterday have raised further complaints about the food and lack of communication



IN PHOTO: Food served at the Bahia Principe hotel

In a statement this afternoon, the prime minister said much progress has been made on several aspects of the controlled re-entry programme.

However, Holness said, with 600 persons in quarantine and isolation, the Government is now stretched.



"Out of compassion and an overwhelming desire to bring our citizens home, we are now beyond our quarantine capacity," he said.

The Prime Minister said, while working assiduously to bring citizens home, the government cannot over-extend itself.

As a result, he said, it will be at least 14 days before Jamaica is able to accommodate any sizeable additional cohort.

