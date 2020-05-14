CSEC, CAPE exams will go ahead in July, CXC reaffirms

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has maintained that the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) will be administered in July.

Earlier this week, Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, said that Jamaica could not endorse the decision of its CARICOM partners, owing to the impact that COVID-19 has had on the education sector locally.

Cabinet is to deliberate on the matter and arrive at a position.

At a media briefing this afternoon, CXC registrar Dr Wayne Wesley said he was unable to speak on the stance taken by the Jamaican government.

When asked about what arrangements could be made for territories which have stated their inability to meet the July date, Wesley said:

“All of those concerns would have been taken into consideration and where countries would have indicated serious challenges as it relates to COVID-19, then of course bi-lateral talks can be held as indicated in the press release from COHSOD,” the registrar explained.

COHSOD is CARICOM’s Council for Human and Social Development - Education.

Further, he said countries have “sovereign authority” to determine their own course of action.

The registrar noted that exams will be held in accordance with national health protocols on social distancing, sanitisation and the wearing of masks.

A provisional timetable for the July exam is available on the council’s website.

