Falmouth Hospital gets $14m archiving system

Thanks to the input of the Friends of Falmouth Hospital, the medical facility has acquired a $14-million Picture Archiving Communication System (PACS), which will bring the radiology department in line with what is required at this time.

“A number of donors, both locally and abroad, worked with us to raise the funds necessary for the purchase,” said Sheona Muschett, president of Friends of Falmouth Hospital, in explaining the efforts that went into the acquisition of the PACS.

Radiologist Orville Anderson is delighted with the acquisition of the PACS, which he says will significantly transform the operation of his department.

“The equipment we have here is 20 years behind time. PACS allows the storage and transmission of a patient’s imaging records in real time. Instead of using outdated, traditionally based technology, it is digital,” explained Anderson.

Muschett said her organisation is arguably the premier charity supporting the hospital, and that the town of Falmouth is growing so the hospital needs to keep pace with what is happening around it.

“The Falmouth Hospital is the only Type C hospital in Trelawny. There is population growth with the housing boom, the expanded hotel room in tourism, and the number of cruise ship passengers who come to the pier and disembark,” said Muschett. “The growth in population has put pressure on the hospital’s facilities and staff, emphasising the need for upgrades and the purchasing of new equipment.”

Dr Leighton Perrins, the senior medical officer at the hospital, also welcomed the PACS, saying it is the type of upgrade for which he has been lobbying for over a year.

“I recommended the purchase when I arrived in 2018. It provides for expert reading and accurate information. The Radiology Department will now be able to deliver on-time results to us here and other hospitals because of its digital capabilities,” said Perrins.