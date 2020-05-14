Government rushes to quell complaints about poor food in quarantine facility

The Government has conceded that there are serious operational problems at a St Ann hotel being used as COVID-19 quarantine facility, resulting in grave discomfort for the people there.

Videos and photos released on social media show poorly presented food in paper boxes served to the people isolation and quarantine.

In one of the videos, one woman was heard crying to be allowed to return home, saying she was not able to eat the food.

The problem has worsened since yesterday with the arrival of hundreds of Jamaicans from overseas under the controlled re-entry programme.

One of the returning Jamaicans has complained about having to go without food at her St Ann hotel for more than 12 hours.

The Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and the State Minister for National Security Matthew Samuda are now heading to St Ann to seek to fix the problem.

The concerns about food for Jamaicans returning home was put to Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a press conference this week.

Meanwhile, the issue of the conditions for people in quarantine facilities was raised at a Health Ministry briefing yesterday.

Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan said the ministry was in discussion with the management of the venues to seek to improve the conditions.

