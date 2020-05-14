Minor earthquake in St Andrew

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was felt in sections of Jamaica today.

According to Earthquaketrack.com, the epicentre of the quake was Mavis Bank in St Andrew.

It occurred about 4:03 p.m.

The earthquake also reportedly affected sections of Haiti, The Bahamas and Cuba.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.