No new COVID cases reported today, five additional recoveries

The Health Ministry has reported that Jamaica recorded no new COVID-19 cases today.

This means the number of confirmed cases remains at 509.

It's the first time in about 50 days, Jamaica has recorded no new positive cases of COVID-19.

In the meantime, the ministry said there were five more recoveries pushing the tally to 118, up from 113.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com