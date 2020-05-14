Paulwell retains legal, medical support for family of slain Jevaughn Duhaney

Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, says he has retained legal support for the family of JeVaughn Duhaney, who was allegedly shot and killed by a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier on Bray Street in Kingston last Saturday.

Antoinette Montague, 28, his friend and neighbour, narrowly escaped the same fate - she was shot and injured in the arm while standing beside him.

Further, Paulwell said he has also retained the services of a medical doctor who will assist Duhaney’s family leading up to and during the autopsy.

“Justice needs to be served for this young man. This is a very sad and unfortunate situation and we need to stand with our people in these challenging times,” Paulwell said in a statement today.

Paulwell said although he is encouraged by the investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the JDF, he is urging INDECOM, in particular, to move quickly to conclude its fact-finding so that the matter can be appropriately addressed.

"This very unfortunate incident does not generally reflect on the good work that the security forces are doing in the communities or lessen my appreciation for the service being provided by the hard-working members of JCF and JDF," Paulwell said.

The MP, who visited the family yesterday, said words cannot fully express their grief and devastation.

“The family needs all the support of the community and wider society. I am personally distraught by the situation and the entire community is in pain."

Paulwell said while the measures to fight the Coronavirus must be enforced, every effort must be made to preserve the lives of defenceless citizens.

