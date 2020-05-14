St James taxi driver charged with abduction, rape

A St James taxi man is to appear in court after being charged with abduction and rape.

The police report that about 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, Tevon Binns, otherwise called ‘Teejay’, allegedly pulled a knife at the woman who boarded his taxi and brought her to his house at Primrose Road in the parish where he forcibly engaged in sexual activities with her several times.

During the incident, the woman sent a text message to her relatives and the matter was reported to the police.

On Thursday, May 7, a team of officers went to the house and rescued the woman.

Binns was arrested and later charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.