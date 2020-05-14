TAJ adjusts business hours due to COVID curfew

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is adjusting its business hours.

Effective Monday, May 18, all tax offices and the stamp duty and transfer tax office will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

TAJ business offices will close at 4:00 p.m.

The authority says the adjustment is in response to the impending changes to the islandwide nightly curfew hours.

The Portmore Tax Office’s suspension of Saturday operations will continue until further advised.

The tax authority has further taken a decision to resume the inline collection of property tax effective Monday, May 18.

This means that taxpayers may visit any tax office to pay their property tax.

However, persons are still being encouraged to continue to utilise the online option, which provides a convenient stay at home alternative.

It should be noted, however, that the suspension of inline payment of motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee at major offices remains in effect.

The public is being reminded that this transaction can only be done online.

Several other services can also be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm including all business-related tax filing and payments, payment of traffic tickets and TCC application.

