Universal Service Fund donates to persons with disabilities

PRINTERS, LAPTOPS, projectors and monitors valued at $1.5 million were donated to the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) by the Universal Service Fund (USF) on Tuesday.

The handover of equipment is part of a $50-million grant earmarked by the USF in 2019 for the implementation of projects to benefit the special-needs community.

Chairperson of the USF Board of Management, Dr Gunjan Mansingh, noted that their work is playing a role in realising Vision 2030.

“Persons with disabilities meet barriers of all types in their everyday lives, and technology is a great enabler which can assist in lowering many of these barriers,” Mansingh said.

State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne said the donations came at an opportune time as the ministry seeks to improve levels of communication and enhance the capacity of training and workshops.

“It’s an indication of the commitment of the Universal Service Fund and the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology to ensure that the Government fulfils its mandate to persons with disabilities, which is to promote and protect their rights so they can fulfil their social, economic and educational development,” Mayne explained.

He said a “robust” legislative framework, inclusive of codes of practice for health, education and employment, among other things, is currently being finalised for the special-needs community.

JCPD Executive Director Dr Christine Hendricks was heartened by the donation, which, she said, will enable the council to communicate effectively to persons with disabilities and the society at large.

“COVID has made it quite clear the importance of technology. We have quite a number of students in our special schools that are needing tablets and laptops now more than before,” she shared.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com