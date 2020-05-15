ADVERTORIAL: MARATHON HELP DESK | Putting a lien on a motor vehicle

Dear Shannon,

I would like to put a lien on a motor vehicle that I have put up for sale. The prospective purchaser has asked to pay in instalments, but wants the car to be insured in his name. I have agreed to do this on the condition that the arrangement remains professional; hence my desire to have a lien placed on the vehicle until the final instalment is paid. Can you please provide some guidance in this regard?

Hi Reader,

Thank you for contacting us.

As your insurance brokers, the advice we offer relates specifically to your insurance placement, available policy benefits and options, the processing of claims, the financing of your policy and all matters relating to full coverage of your vehicle. We are not in a position to offer advice on putting a lien on your vehicle, given that the contract between the buyer and yourself is a private arrangement.

We strongly suggest that you consult a lawyer on this matter.

Should you require further assistance, please do not hesitate to email us at mib@cwjamaica.com.