Former INDECOM director appointed investigations boss at Integrity Commission

Another top post at the Integrity Commission is to be filled next week with the swearing-in of Kevon Stephenson as the director of investigations.

Justice Seymour Panton, chairman of the commission, told The Gleaner on Friday evening that the Governor General will formally install Stephenson on Monday.

On that day, former contractor general Greg Christie will also take up the post of executive director.

In March, prosecutor Keisha Prince was appointed the director of corruption prosecutions after acting in the post following last year's departure of Dirk Harrison.

The next big post of the director of information and complaints is yet to be filled.

Today, Stephenson spent his last day as director of evaluation and standards at the Independent Commission of Investigations.

"We are very grateful for the work he has done," INDECOM Commissioner Terrence Williams said.



IN PHOTO: Greg Christie

News of Christie’s return to the anti-corruption fight in Jamaica came in February, weeks after Transparency International reported Jamaica’s slippage on the 2019 corruption perception index.

At that time, Christie was serving as the chairman of the Integrity Commission in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This week, as Parliament approved a committee to oversee the Integrity Commission’s work, Opposition member Peter Bunting argued that the body was prematurely established.

The commission was established in 2018 but its work has been hampered because key posts were not filled.

