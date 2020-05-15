NHT offices closed for sanitisation

The Kingston and St Andrew Branch and corporate offices of the National Housing Trust (NHT) will be closed today to facilitate a sanitisation exercise.

The NHT says the activity is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

Service delivery via the NHT’s Customer Care Centre will also be disrupted as a result of the closure.

Customers are being reminded that several services can be accessed online via the ‘NHT Online’ portal at www.nht.gov.jm and via the NHT mobile app.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.