Over 7,000 apply for JPS COVID relief

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that its COVID-19 Relief Programme has been oversubscribed with over 7,000 applications being submitted.

The JPS is providing bill payment support and care packages to the tune of $10 million to elderly and disabled customers.

The company noted that just under half of the applicants qualified for the programme.

Despite oversubscription, JPS says it has decided that all qualified applicants will benefit from some measure of bill payment assistance as well as payment deferral up to the end of May.

Scores of elderly, disabled and otherwise needy customers have also received care packages under the programme.

This is the latest in a series of commitments fulfilled by JPS to support its customers and the Government in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also recently delivered on a $35 million donation of COVID-19 diagnostic machines and 7,500 testing kits, made by shareholder, Korea EWP.

