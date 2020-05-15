Saluting the #HealthcareHeroes

As our front-line healthcare workers continue to work tirelessly to combat COVID-19, we also continue to salute them and the sacrifices they have made being at the forefront of the crisis.

Name: Errol Williamson

Profession: Doctor

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: Four years, 10 months

“My family is concerned that in the event that I carry home the virus, they could become victims. However, they are hopeful and trusting that everything will go smoothly and it won’t lead to anybody becoming infected.”

Name: Marlene Townsend

Profession: Nurse (nurse manager)

Place of work: Spanish Town Hospital

Length of service: 16 years

“I’m a mother of three, so I have some real fears as it relates to COVID-19 as I am actively involved in the care of patients who are suspected or confirmed with the virus. There is a fear that I could transmit the virus to my family at home, especially my children. As a result, at work, there is an extra consciousness to ensure I maintain all the standards as it pertains to infection prevention and control. When I reach home, I do not interact with my family until I’ve showered, and sometimes I don’t take home my personal belongings so it lessens the chance of transmitting the virus to my family.

“My daughter greets me at the door with, ‘Mummy, sanitise, and remember the mask,’ because she doesn’t want me to transmit the virus to her. To fill the gap of me isolating when I get home from work, I buy them gifts, snacks, and use WhatsApp to communicate and share the day’s events with them when I’m in my room.”

Name: Noreen Roberts

Profession: Infection prevention control nurse

Length of service: 26 years

“I have two daughters, 19 years and 17 years old. During the days, I have to ensure that I keep calling and checking on them to ensure that they’re sanitising their hands and wearing their masks. For school, I also ensure that they keep abreast with their timetables, and when I get home, I assist them with completing their assignments.

“When I get home from work, as I step through the door, they say, ‘Mummy! Make sure you wash your hands.’ They spray me down with alcohol. I go straight to the shower and interact with them after.”

Name: Georgia Daley-Masters

Profession: Security supervisor, Marksman Security

Length of service: Two years

“Now, I have to make sure that when I go home, I take off my clothes from on the verandah, make my way straight to the bathroom, and then greet the family. It’s very scary because being a security guard and one of the first contacts for persons coming to the hospital means I’m at great risk of catching the virus. So I try to keep my distance and wear my mask. Also, being a supervisor for over 50 officers, I have to advise them on how to protect themselves and their families. It’s hard, but it’s a job; we have to do it.”

Name: Dr Kevin Morrison

Place of work: St Ann’s Bay Hospital

Length of service: One year and 10 months

“My family is very supportive of me working with COVID-19 patients. They support my purpose, but I still have to practise the necessary precautions when I go home.”