Security ministry meets with PAJ on airport protocol

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, and Parliamentary Secretary from the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, today met with representatives of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) to discuss airport media protocols for the re-entry of Jamaicans.

The attendees included PAJ President, George Davis, Vice President, Michelle Wilson Reynold, and Director, Dionne Jackson Miller.

The meeting came as concerns were raised after members of the media who turned up at the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday to cover the arrival of more Jamaicans who had been stranded overseas were barred.

READ: 'Please leave!' ... media barred from airport as stranded Jamaicans arrive

More than 200 nationals returned on flights from Fort Lauderdale, New York and Canada under the government’s controlled re-entry programme.

Samuda said while he understands the role of the media, issues of privacy and safety have to be observed.

“We understand that freedom of the press should be maintained and media availability is important in a democratic society. But we must uphold the protection of privacy and dignity of the residents while observing security and safety protocols of the residents returning under stressful conditions,” he said.

Samuda said the security ministry has committed to further consultations before the arrival of other residents to ensure that all protocols are observed.

