St Catherine man charged with assault, illegal possession of firearm
Published:Friday | May 15, 2020 | 9:26 AM
The Central Village Police have charged 28-year-old Andre Clark, otherwise called ‘Bull’, of Big Lane, Central Village, with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law on Wednesday.
Clark was arrested and later charged after a report was made to the police that he threatened a man using a gun about 4:45 p.m., on Tuesday.
His court date is being finalised.
