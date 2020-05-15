St Catherine man charged with assault, illegal possession of firearm

The Central Village Police have charged 28-year-old Andre Clark, otherwise called ‘Bull’, of Big Lane, Central Village, with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law on Wednesday.

Clark was arrested and later charged after a report was made to the police that he threatened a man using a gun about 4:45 p.m., on Tuesday.

His court date is being finalised.

