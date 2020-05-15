Two new coronavirus cases, three more recoveries

The Health Ministry has reported two new coronavirus cases in Jamaica in the past 24 hours pushing the tally to 511.

The two new cases are both women from the Corporate Area and St Catherine.

One is a 20-year-old employee in the Alorica call centre and the other is a 45-year-old and a contact of a locally transmitted case that has not been linked.

The Health Ministry says of the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica, 381 are active.

Meanwhile, there were three more recoveries today increasing the total to 121.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.