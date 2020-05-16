14-year-old charged for tuck shop break-in

The Spanish Town police in St Catherine have arrested and charged a 14-year-old who allegedly broke into the tuck shop at Homestead Primary School.

The accused, who is a former student of the school, allegedly stole an estimated $200,000 worth of items.

The matter was reported to the Criminal Investigations Branch and he was charged on May 11.

The alleged thief, whose identity has not been revealed because he is a minor, was granted station bail and is scheduled to answer to the charge in June.

Reports are that the accused gained entry to the building by cutting a grille to the enclosure. The break-in occurred about two weeks ago.

Attempts to contact the school’s principal, Sophia Deer, were unsuccessful.

Rasbert Turner