Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York postponed - Virtual experience being considered for this summer

New York, NY:

The annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York has been postponed to July 25, 2021.

Promoters of the popular event say the move was in response to the overwhelming effects and concerns about the coronavirus.

“As we continue to experience the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our fans, employees, vendors, exhibitors, and our corporate partners are of paramount importance,” festival director Richard Lue explained. But there could be some consolation for fans this year, as organisers consider the possibility of a virtual edition.

Managing Partner Eddy Edwards said: “We are currently exploring options with team members to present an online experience in the coming weeks. Our goal is to showcase segments of the festival, engage our supporters, and feature some exciting entertainers.” Updates will be shared on the event’s website at www.jerkfestivalny.com, as well as their Facebook and Instagram channels.

We look forward to presenting the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY in 2021, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in a manner that will bring fans, media, and the community together in a showcase that celebrates the food, music, and culture of the Caribbean. “

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival NY is produced by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC, in association with VP Records. Held annually in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York, the festival appeals to all ethnicities and key demographics, particularly the vibrant Caribbean communities in the Metro New York market.