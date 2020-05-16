Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA to host first community forum tomorrow

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA will host its first community forum tomorrow via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The purpose of the convening is to engage with the Jamaican diaspora to develop an action plan regarding the way forward post-COVID-19 with regard to economic development and empowerment (jobs, small businesses, income security), education, health, and crime/citizen security.

The goals of the forum are to begin a dialogue with stakeholders on the strategic priorities for the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA and to collaborate with shareholders on the infrastructure for diaspora engagement.

“We have convened a community forum to garner the best thinking from our community so that we can develop an action plan that addresses critical areas such as economic development and empowerment of our community during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a privilege to collaborate with all Northeast Think Tank members and the various community leaders and members to ensure we emerge stronger during this crucial time,” Dr Karen Dunkley, Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative, said.

“Support to Jamaicans living in the north-eastern United States is incredibly valuable, particularly at this time. Our commitment to empowerment through resources, information, and opportunity remains a priority,” said Dunkley.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA has offered support to Jamaicans in the form of social, emotional, and grief counselling and through ensuring access and equity for Jamaican nationals to healthcare resources. Additionally, the team has assisted with shelter for college students, food banks, and other resources.

For further information, contact Marie E. Berbick, communications adviser, Jamaica Northeast Diaspora Think Tank. Mobile: 1-516-206-0637, email: nediaspora@gmail.com.