JN reopens Florida office

The JN Bank Florida Representative Office has reopened to the public, effective May 13, with State-guided restrictions.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer at the Florida Representative office, said the conditions include the practising of social distancing, use of sanitisers, face coverings and a restricted number of individuals waiting in the office.

“We are encouraging our members to make appointments before visiting our office, to facilitate the prescribed number of persons allowed to be in the office while practising social distancing.

“Our Saturday hours will also be continued, but strictly by appointment only. Therefore, members who are unable to visit the office during the week will be able to make an appointment to see an officer from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to transact their business at the bank,” she related.

McIntosh noted that customers who need to submit documents are encouraged to mail these documents through the postal service to the office, (4257 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33319), instead of visiting the JN Bank location.

Members may contact the representative office at 1-800-462 9003 or email: helpdesk@jnbank.com.