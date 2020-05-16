Man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Detectives from the May Pen Police Division have charged 30-year-old Robert Johnson, otherwise called ‘Shibby', of Midway Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition on Thursday, May 14.

Johnson was arrested and later charged after a report was made to the police that about 7:50 p.m., on Tuesday, April 21, he opened gunfire at a man who was parked along the roadway in Sevens Heights, May Pen, Clarendon.

His court date will be announced soon.

