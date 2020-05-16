Medimpex gifts high-tech thermometers to Spanish Town Hospital

The corporate hands of charity from pharmaceutical company Medimpex were extended to the Spanish Town Hospital on Monday with a donation of six infrared thermometers.

Chief Executive Officer Dwayne Francis praised the handover as timely.

“We are very thankful to Medimpex for its latest donation, especially at this time when we are being tested with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Francis.

“We realised that this company has been in partnership with this hospital for years, and it’s really appreciated.”

The thermometers, which cost $17,000 each, have added to the hospital’s screening capacity as it seeks to ramp up surveillance of symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“These machines are user friendly and will help us to keep up the health ministry standards to screen staff, visitors, and patients who visit the hospital,” Senior Medical Officer Dr Jacqueline Wright-James said.

RECRUITMENT

The recruitment of nine nurses and two doctors has also bolstered the workforce.

“We have received 11 health professionals, and we are doing very well to serve the public. Therefore, any help can only allow us to serve better,” Matron Novelette Robinson said.

Meanwhile, public relations officer and project manager of Medimpex, Sergio Gonzalez, said the pharmaceutical firm was reaffirming its support for the hospital.

“We are pleased to be able to assist with these items at this time when the coronavirus is creating havoc worldwide. We have maintained a good relationship with the hospital and will continue to do so,” Gonzalez said.

Spanish Town was among several hospitals that benefited from a recent donation of ventilators from the European Union.