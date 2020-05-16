Nightly restrictions to commence for areas supplied by Constant Spring Treatment Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that while it had maintained 24-hour operations at its Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant during the customary dry period, it has become necessary, given the rapid decline in inflows at the St Andrew based plant, to implement nightly restrictions for the areas supplied by the Constant Spring Treatment plant in St Andrew.

These measures will be implemented on Saturday May 16, 2020 from 9.00 p.m to 4:00 a.m the following morning and will remain in effect until further notice.

The NWC says that there has been a lack of rainfall over the past few months, which has caused a significant reduction on inflows to the plant. It further noted that the inflows for May 2020 so far, is also less than the average volumes for previous years.

Commencing on Sunday, May 17, 2020 customers will receive water supply between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, while the overnight periods will be utilised to rebuild the storage levels at the NWC’s Hermitage Dam facility.

Based on the nightly reductions in operations, customers may experience low pressures or no water conditions until regular supplies are restored the following morning.

Affected areas include: Constant Spring Road, Constant Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Grove, Central Avenue, Manor Park, Shortwood Road, White Hall Gardens, Red Hills Road, Queensborough, Queensbury, Hughenden, Havendale, Camperdown, Manning’s Hill Road, Arlene Gardens, Roehampton, Meadowbrook, Valentine Gardens, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Molynes Road, sections of Patrick City, sections of Pembroke Hall, Sections of Duhaney Park, Eastwood Park Gardens, Half Way Tree, Hagley Park Road and roads leading off, Section of Waltham Park Road, Maxfield Avenue, Richmond Park, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading Off, Cross Roads, Sections of Downtown Kingston including Trench Town, Jones Town, Denham and Rose Town.

Customers in the affected areas are being urged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

The NWC is seeking to assure the public that every effort will be made to restore their regular supply times once inflows improve.

