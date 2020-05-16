Project on to find relatives of former J’can RAF member

A PROJECT launched recently to recognise the sacrifice of a group of former Royal Air Force (RAF) servicemen who participated in a top-secret Special Forces raid on a German facility during World War II, is looking to source information on its sole Jamaican crew member, Sergeant-Gunner George Mercier Edwards.

Military historian, Dr Bruce A. Tocher, who contacted The Gleaner, says the project is trying to trace relatives or acquaintances of the Jamaican serviceman, who lost his life while participating in the raid (Operation Freshman) over Norway in 1942. The additional details are to be incorporated into a new book about the daring WWII raid, which aimed to halt Adolf Hitler’s plan to build a nuclear bomb.

Gleaner-archived articles describe him as ‘the son of Mr & Mrs George H Edwards of 113 Constant Spring Road, St Andrew’, and that he left the island in June 1940 to join the RAF and serve in World War II, quitting the Jamaica Constabulary to do so.

He was affectionately known both as ‘Bully’ and ‘Friendly’.

Edwards became almost the poster boy for the war effort in the Caribbean, with his picture used by the media in both Jamaica and England to promote recruitment into the armed forces.

“It is believed that George had three sisters, Linda, Dora and Joyce, and a brother Mark. Linda was a well-known artist and was the first winner of the girl´s division of the ISSA Scholarship in 1939, “ the project databank sums.

The UK’s official account of the events insisted that the mission was so crucial that all risks be taken, and was the first use of Gliders in the war.

OPERATION DETAILS

Dr Tocher details the operation:

“The aim of this top-secret mission was: to destroy the heavy water-producing facility at the Norsk Hydro industrial complex near Vemork, Norway, which was a crucial part of Nazi Germany’s efforts to develop a nuclear bomb.

The attack was deemed so important that it was sanctioned at the highest levels of the Allied governments with the personal backing of both Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D Roosevelt.”

“On the evening of November 19, 1942, two Halifax bombers, each towing a Horsa Glider, took off from RAF Skitten, near Wick in NE Scotland. On board each glider were 15 specially-trained royal engineers and two pilots.

Tragically, due to failures in the navigation and guidance systems and poor weather, the aircraft failed to identify the landing zones and were forced to turn back. During the return, extreme icing of the tow cables resulted in both gliders becoming detached from their tow-planes and they crashed in the mountains of SE Norway. In addition, one of the Halifax bombers (B for Bertie) also crashed, instantly killing all seven crew members on-board, including twenty-four year old tail gunner, Sergeant Edwards. The crew were initially buried in a shallow grave close to the crash site, but were reinterred in the Commonwealth graves plot in Helleland Churchyard, Rogaland, Norway, at the end of the war, with full military honours.”

Other members of the crew, including the 34-man crew aboard the Gliders, were either killed on impact or captured, tortured and killed by German forces.