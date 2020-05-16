Three men charged with firearm related offences

The police have charged three men with firearm related offences on Thursday, May 14 following three separate incidents.

Charged are Jovan Johnson otherwise called ‘Little Lennie’or ‘Tukku Wayne’, 30-year-old, body repairman of 8 Miles, Bartons, St. Catherine, Patrick Campbell, 42-year-old, barber of West Cumberland , Portmore, St. Catherine, and Javain Miller otherwise called ‘Pledge’, 26-year-old, welder of Seaton Crescent, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Johnson was charged with arson, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

It is reported that about 8:48 p.m., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Johnson and four men went to a man’s house and opened fire hitting him before setting the house ablaze.

Following investigations, Johnson was arrested. He was charged after an identification parade.

Campbell has been charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident in Bohemia district in St. Ann on Thursday, May 7.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., a team of officers went to make checks of a vehicle that was parked in a gully. On their approach, the occupants of the car opened gunfire at them and ran. They were chased and Campbell was caught. He was charged following a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, Miller was charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm after he pulled a firearm at a woman in Big Bridge district, Westmoreland about 5:30 p.m., on Monday, December 30, 2019.

The court dates of the accused men are being finalised.

