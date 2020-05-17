BCJ deeply grieved by passing of Oliver Clarke

The Broadcasting Commission says it is deeply grieved by the passing of the Honourable Oliver Clarke, O.J.

"Clarke was one of Jamaica's most successful and visionary businessmen. He, along with the late J. Lester Spaulding, was the main architect of the industry-reshaping merger of Radio Jamaica and the Gleaner Company. These two diverse media operations were combined to form a regional powerhouse that set the benchmark for the future of journalism and media in the Caribbean," a statement from the BCJ read.

It continued: "His wisdom and business talents made him much in demand...He had a life-long commitment to the improvement of Jamaica, was deeply distressed by the level of violence in the country, and founded the Peace and Love in Society (PALS) organisation to try to prevent bloodshed. Perhaps his greatest contribution, however, is that he was Jamaica's most tireless and fierce champion of press freedom."

The Commission noted that Clarke leaves a legacy which may never be matched.

"He fought for the media to remain free so that they could fearlessly serve the public interest by exposing corruption and wrong-doing, by speaking to truth to power, and by providing citizens with the facts so they could make better-informed decisions and participate fully in the life of a democracy. His passions were real, but he also had a superb sense of wry humour. He could gently insult the powerful and pompous with such wit and style that even they would laugh. Oliver. The Commission Broadcasting extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues in the private and public sectors and the global media community," the statement read.

Clarke died Saturday at his home at 9:45 p.m. after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

