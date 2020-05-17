Last week, when we began this series, we answered some important questions about prayer such as who can pray powerfully and how often we should pray. This week, we will begin to look at what the Bible says about prayer. The Word of God outlines four main purposes of prayer:

1. Prayer is an act of communication with God

All relationships require communication. Our prayer is one central way we communicate with God. It is not just about getting our needs met. God calls us to pray in order to develop and deepen relationships with Him. God wants friendship. Jesus said in John 15:14-15 (NIV): “You are My friends if you do what I command you. No longer do I call you servants, for a servant does not understand what his master is doing. But I have called you friends, because everything I have learned from My Father I have made known to you.”

The most important word for a successful relationship is communication.

2. Prayer is an act that shows our dependence on God.

It is an admission that we need God’s help to live a fruitful and productive life. When we look at Jesus’ life, it is clear that it was prayer that allowed Him to excel. In John 5:19, Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, the Son can do nothing by himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing.” Jesus was in effect saying, that on His own He did not have the insight or the ability to live an extraordinary life. “Very early in the morning, while it was still dark, Jesus got up, left the house and went off to a solitary place, where he prayed.” Mark 1:35 (NIV) Jesus’ example is clear. In order to know and to do His Father’s will, He had to depend upon His Father in prayer. If Jesus needed to pray and was dependent upon God through prayer, we certainly need to do the same.

3. Prayer is an act of making my requests KNOWN to God

In John 15:7, Jesus says, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be given you.” This is a blank cheque drawn on the ‘Bank of Heaven’, and it is signed by Jesus Himself. God wants us to ask Him for what we want and need from Him. The Bible says: “Tell God what you need …” Philippians 4:6 (NLT).

You may say, but I have asked many times and have not received. The Bible also talks about things that may hinder or block our prayers, and next week, we will look at those in detail.

4. Prayer is an act of cooperation with God

Prayer is God’s way of letting us partner with Him to accomplish His purposes. In the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus taught His disciples to pray … “‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.” Matthew 6:9-10 (NIV). In our prayers, we learn more about His will and play our role in accomplishing His plans. In many situations, God waits on us to ask before He acts, and so when we do pray, the impossible becomes possible.

Remember that prayer is not limited by space and time, and it opens the door to God’s limitless power. Our prayers go straight to God and He has the power to change the course of history. Prayer allows us to know the heart of God. Our words going to the omnipotent God are powerful and can move Heaven and Earth.