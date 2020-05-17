Gov't, opposition pay tribute to Oliver Clarke



Prime Minister Andrew Holness and leader of the opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, have expressed deep sadness at the passing of one of Jamaica's business and media giants, Oliver F. Clarke.

Clarke passed away at his home last night. He was 75.

In a statement, Prime Minister Holness noted: “News of the death of the Hon. Oliver F. Clarke has left me deeply saddened. I had known that he was very ill but knowing the fighter that he was, I was hopeful that this battle would not be his last. For decades Oliver straddled the Jamaican business community like a Colossus. From his time as an Assistant General Manager at the Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) to his last major role as Chairman of the RJRGleaner Communications Group, Oliver has been a major player in many aspects of the Jamaican and regional private sector. He may very well be lionized for the monumental role he played in moving the Gleaner Company into one of the most powerful newspapers in the English speaking Caribbean after he joined the company in 1976."



Prime Minister Holness also hailed Mr. Clarke’s contribution to the wider development of Jamaica, noting that Clarke 'provided sound judgement and a calming presence.'

Dr Peter Phillips, president of the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) said Clarke represented a true example of patriotism as he facilitated and accommodated the many calls to national service.

"When Jamaica faced major challenges in its development, particularly over recent decades, Clarke was never hesitant in responding to the call from different political administration to serve at the highest levels in search of solutions.

"Oliver Clarke was a champion for press freedom, supporting the formation of the Press Association of Jamaica in the 1960s and later, the Media Association of Jamaica, and carried his passion on the global stage through his association with the Inter-American Press Institute. He created and provided opportunities to many young journalists and other media practitioners to develop their skills and serve their communities and country from the bastion of North Street or through its affiliated organs in the United States and the United Kingdom," a release from Phillips read.

“He had a deep passion for his country and spared nothing in standing behind causes of national development. He was willing to use what he had to reshape the nation for the better. It was this passion for change in the culture of violence which led to his creation of the Peace and Love in School initiative. He believed in application of critical thinking in problem-solving; this led to the establishment of many think tanks that elevated important ideas on the issue of crime, national debt and other matters that were of national and international concerns,” Dr Phillips said.



Prime Minister Holness in extending condolences to Mr. Clarke's widow, Monica, and daughter Maria Alexandra, noted that Jamaica will be poorer for his passing.

