Matalon: Clarke relentlessly pursued the best for Jamaica

Chairman of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Joseph Matalon, has expressed sadness at the passing of Oliver Clarke OJ, who lost his battle with cancer yesterday.

Matalon succeeded Clarke as chairman in May last year.

"Always a fighter, Oliver gave this last battle his best effort and is now resting after a long, distinguished, and accomplished life of service. I served with Oliver on the Board of the Gleaner Company (now 1834 Investments Limited) for 34 years, and on the Board of The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited and the Board of Radio Jamaica Limited, the parent company of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, up to the time of his passing," Matalon said.

He described Clarke as a friend and mentor to those he interacted with during his career.

"There is no sharper mind, no more focused leader that you could find. You could neither find a tougher businessman, but equally, you would also never find a more generous and compassionate soul. Renowned for his ever-present sense of humor, he had a unique ability to speak truth to power in a manner that was always firm and yet respectful. His commitment to Jamaica is unquestioned and exemplary. He was relentless in his pursuit of what was best for the nation and always remained strongly of the view that the Gleaner, and then the RJRGLEANER Group, have a responsibility to the country to always be fearless in support of what is best for all Jamaicans."

Matalon stated that it will be his duty to keep the RJRGleaner Group strong in the lasting memory of Clarke and the rich legacy that he has left.

