Remembering Oliver Clarke: 'He gave direction, not orders...'

Throughout his decades in business, Oliver Clarke left indelible impressions on the organistations he led and the people with whom he worked.

Among them, are members of the RJRGLEANER family, the Jamaica National Group and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Clarke died at his St Andrew home on Saturday, ending his battle with cancer.

He was 75.

Here's how some of the people with whom he worked remember him:

Wyvolyn Gager – First woman editor-in-chief of The Gleaner

“I walked through the door with a whole lot of apprehension. It was his encouragement that pushed me to be bold, to take risks and define my own leadership style. To me, the greatest thing about Oliver Clarke was the fact that he gave direction and not orders. He was passionate about press freedom, believing it to be the corner stone of democracy, and he worked tirelessly to preserve it. ”



Earl Jarrett – Chief Executive Officer, The Jamaica National Group

"Oliver was a change maker. He had the foresight to see that the Westmoreland Benefit Building Society had to change to survive in a changing environment and to meet the changing needs of the communities chief of which led to the establishment and the expansion of the Jamaica National Building Society in the 1970s. Under his chairmanship, Jamaica National was transformed into a conglomerate. Jamaica National is now an international business and is recognised as one of the top ten companies from the Caribbean to the wider world. His mission was always to find alternative pathways for the development of Jamaica."



Gary Allen – Chief Executive Officer, RJRGLEANER Communications Group

"Oliver was a press freedom fighter, a regionalist, a philanthropist and a patriot. He was always committed to the media endeavour as a business and to making it strong. He always said 'you have to be a business first; you have to make sure you can pay your way if you’re going to be independent media' and he tried to ensure that that was the case as chairman of the RJRGLEANER Group and before that as chairman of The Gleaner Company and The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited."



Christopher Barnes, Managing Director, The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited

"I don't think that there is a measure for the reach that this man had across the length and breadth of Jamaica. He touched many people individually and always had the well-being of Jamaicans at the forefront of everything that he did, whether it was through Jamaica National or through The Gleaner, an institution with which I have been associated for 13 years through his personal mentorship and tutelage. Through these two quintessential Jamaican brands, Oliver always had a focus for what was needed for Jamaica and Jamaicans to advance along the path of development and financial independence at any given time and in any given circumstance."



Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica

Mr Clarke was a magnanimous private sector leader and a true Jamaican patriot. He was fearless yet remained humble and affable, endearing many from all walks of life with his wit and sense of humour. He has been a powerful influence in the shaping of Jamaica’s modern history. His legacy will be inextricably linked to his unrelenting pursuit of freedom of the press locally and internationally as well as his leadership and development of two Jamaican institutions, the JN Group and RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

